Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on Acharya poster.
On Ram Charan’s birthday, Chiranjeevi unveils new Acharya poster featuring them together

  • Chiranjeevi has shared a new poster of his film titled Acharya, featuring him with his son Ram Charan on the latter's 36th birthday.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 11:26 AM IST

The makers of upcoming Telugu action-drama Acharya on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of Ram Charan’s character on the occasion of his 36th birthday. In the poster, Ram Charan is seen walking alongside his father Chiranjeevi, both donning what appears to be a naxal uniform.

In Acharya, Ram Charan will be seen playing a son to Chiranjeevi’s character. He plays a character called Siddha. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to unveil the poster.

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, is jointly produced by Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment.

In Acharya, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles. The film, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with his father in a full-length role for the first time in Acharya. Chiranjeevi played a special appearance in Ram Charan’s Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

Also read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil says ‘I don't know how to be sexy’ as photographer asks him to look sexy during a photoshoot

On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan had said in a statement that it’s an absolute honour. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Story Saved
