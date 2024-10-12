Only actor to play both Lord Rama and Ravana had temples built for him, is still worshipped in parts of India

Dussehra is celebrated across India as a symbolic victory of good over evil. As per Hindu tradition, the day marks the anniversary of when Lord Rama registered his victory over the asura king Ravana of Lanka. This tale, which forms the crux of Ramayana, has been retold on screen several times. Many actors have become icons through their portrayals of both Lord Rama and Ravana. But there has only been one who has played both the hero and the villain in this story, and done it in such iconic fashion that he has temples built in his name. (Also read: On NTR’s birth anniversary, a look at how the Tollywood star transformed into an icon of Telugu pride) NT Rama Rao in his Lord Rama (left) and Ravana (right) avatars

Only actor to play both Lord Rama and Ravana

To the Gen Z, NTR may mean Jr but to ardent fans of Telugu cinema, the initials will always refer to the original NT Rama Rao, one of the biggest icons of Indian cinema. Sr NTR is the actor who played both Lord Rama and Ravana on the big screen. In fact, he did one better and even played Lord Krishna, whom he played in a record 17 films. NTR first played Lord Rama in the 1963 film Lava Kusa and reprised the role in several films after that. But prior to that, he had already played Ravana in the 1958 release Bhookailas. However, that film was not a success and NTR's definitive portrayal of the demon king came in the cult classic Seetharama Kalyanam (1961). NTR became a messiah-like figure for Telugu audiences through his mastery over the mythological drama genre, which he lorded over through the 1960s and 70s. He later moved to playing Robin Hood-like characters, solidifying his mass hero stature, something that helped him graduate to politics later in life.

When NTR had temples built for him

By the mid-1960s, NTR had attained stardom in Telugu cinema. He was even accorded a 'divine' status through his roles as Lord Rama, Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, and Lord Vishnu. His house in Hyderabad was considered a pilgrimage site with many fans/devotees paying obescience there before going to actual shrines. In 1970s, half a dozen temples came up in his name in various parts of Andhra Pradesh, depicting him in his Rama and Krishna avatar. As per reports, NTR wasn't too pleased about the practice though.

Former CM of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao with his wife Lakshmi Parvathi.(Rajiv Gupta/HT File Photo)

NTR's later life and legacy

In 1982, NTR distanced himself from films and founded the Telugu Desam Party. The party won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections the following year and NTR became the Chief Minister of the state, a posy he would hold for three terms till 1995. The actor-politician died in January 1996 at the age of 72. His legacy in cinema is more than just his roles though. He was also the patriarch of the Nandamuri family of Telugu cinema. Two of his sons - Chaitanya Krishna and Saikrishna - are film producers. His fifth son Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. His fourth son Harikrishna, was an actor, who died young. Jr NTR is Harikrishna's son.