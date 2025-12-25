Prabhas ‘can't wait’ for people to witness Spirit, Vivek Oberoi wishes Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘0 censorship’ birthday

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga turned 44 on December 25. The Arjun Reddy and Animal director had wishes pour in from fans of his films. Prabhas and Vivek Oberoi, who star in his upcoming film Spirit, also extended special birthday wishes to him. Prabhas will play the lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, Spirit.

Prabhas, Vivek Oberoi wish Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his 44th

Prabhas, who’s usually social media shy, took to his Instagram stories to wish Vanga on his birthday. Posting a picture of the filmmaker from the set, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Bro…Can’t wait for everyone to witness what you’re creating,” referring to their film Spirit.

Prabhas' birthday wish for Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

As for Vivek, he had a unique wish for the director. “Happy Birthday brother @imvangasandeep! Wishing you a day full of raw emotions and zero censorship. Thank you for all the love and respect you’ve always given Dad and me, you’re more than our director!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The lead-up to Spirit

Vanga debuted in Tollywood in 2017 with Arjun Reddy, which catapulted both him and his lead actor, Vijay Deverakonda, to fame. He followed that up with the Hindi remake of the film, Kabir Singh, in 2019 with Shahid Kapoor. When his films received criticism, he promised to show the audience what violence truly is.

The filmmaker made good on his promise when, in 2023, he released Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. The film was Vanga’s most polarising film yet, leaving the audience and critics split. Nonetheless, it became his highest-grossing film and one of the top films in India. Vanga is now shooting for Spirit.

Spirit stars Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. It is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures Production. The plan is to release the film in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean. On Prabhas’ birthday, Vanga released a ‘sound story’ from the film as a teaser for what’s to come.