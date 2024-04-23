Prabhas contributes 35 lakh to TFDA for Director's Day celebrations, members express gratitude. Watch

Prabhas is currently geared up for his upcoming sci-fi action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD. The actor, known for keeping a low profile, has donated to the Telugu Film Directors Association. A viral video in Telugu was shared by India Today in its report where the association thanked Prabhas for his contribution. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: Name of Amitabh Bachchan's character revealed) Prabhas recently contributed ₹ 35 lakh to Telugu Film Director's Association.

Prabhas donates ₹ 35 Lakh to TFDA

In the video, the members acknowledge about receiving ₹35 lakh from Prabhas while expressing their gratitude. While speaking at a public conference organised by the TFDA, the members said that after Prabhas's generous contribution, they are now confident about the development of the association.

The members also announced about the Director's Day celebration, which will be organised post the Kalki 2898 AD actor's donation. Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) will conduct Director's Day celebrations on May 4. It will be a tribute to the late Tollywood filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, whose birth anniversary falls on the same date.

For the unversed, Dasari Narayana was a film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, lyricist, and politician. He worked predominantly in Telugu films apart from Hindi cinema. His works emphasised on social injustice, corruption and gender discrimination. Dasari Narayana directed 150 Telugu movies and holds the Limca World Record for directing most number of films worldwide. He was also the recipient of two National Film Awards. The late veteran was also part of some Tamil and Kannada films.

Prabhas's upcoming projects

Prabhas will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles. He also has a cameo in the fantasy drama Kanappa, where he plays Lord Shiva. The actor is currently filming the romantic horror comedy The Raja Saab. Prabhas will also return with the Sequel to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. Recently, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also confirmed his next titled Spirit with Prabhas.