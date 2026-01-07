Prabhas' The Raja Saab premiere ticket priced at ₹1000 in Andhra Pradesh, government approves ticket hike

For Andhra Pradesh multiplexes too, tickets have seen a hike of ₹200, with prices now set at ₹377 per seat for the first ten days of the film’s run. The film's team have also been granted permission to screen up to five shows per day during this time.

The Raja Saab will have paid premiere shows from Thursday, with ticket prices capped at ₹1000 for the special screenings. For the regular shows, which will begin on January 9, the ticket rates have also been revised. As per the order, ticket prices have been increased by ₹150, making the cost per seat to ₹297, in single-screen theatres.

In happy news for The Raja Saab team, the Andhra Pradesh government has given a nod to a ticket price hike for the Prabhas -starrer. The latest government directive has allowed increased pricing for paid premieres as well as regular shows of The RajaSaab across the state, from this week.

About The RajaSaab Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, among others. Prabhas plays the role of Raja Saab, a man deeply bound to his grandmother, portrayed by Zarina. According to the trailer, Prabhas enters an abandoned haveli to search for answers, a space that holds the film's darkest secrets. But the house itself became a trap, turning the mind against the body.

Sanjay Dutt's hypnotist is a calm yet menacing force, using control and manipulation rather than brute strength to overpower those who enter his world. Boman Irani is a mysterious psychiatrist, hypnotist, and paranormal investigator, offering a grounded counterpoint to the supernatural elements.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The RajaSaab will release worldwide on January 9 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas said in a press note, "The three years of stress and responsibility of RajaSaab brought tears to Maruthi garu's eyes. When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape."

"Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout. When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster," he had added.