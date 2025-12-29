The Raja Saab trailer 2.0: Prabhas fights against Sanjay Dutt's powerful hypnotist, channels Joker. Watch

The Raja Saab trailer 2.0: A new trailer for director Maruthi’s horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, was released on Monday. Starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, the film depicts a face-off between a hypnotist and a man seeking to protect his grandmother. (Also Read: Fans wonder if Prabhas is dating Riddhi Kumar after she reveals his saree gift, says ‘grateful to have you in my life’) The Raja Saab trailer 2.0: Prabhas plays the titular role and channels DC's Joker in a scene from the film.

The Raja Saab trailer 2.0

The 3-minute-long trailer of The Raja Saab seems to reveal more about the film’s story than the initial trailer did. It begins with Prabhas’ character remarking how his grandmother, played by Zarina Wahab, is prone to forgetting everyone but a character, played by Sanjay. She lovingly calls her grandson ‘Raja Saab’, who decides to take on the spirit of Sanjay, a hypnotist prone to haunting his grandmother in her nightmares.

Prabhas visits an abandoned haveli to learn more about the hypnotist, with the trailer hinting that it was a trap to lure him there all along. He seems stuck in a house that hypnotises him and those with him at every move. Despite putting up a fight at every move, it ends with Prabhas channelling the hypnotist in one scene, where he sports grey hair and DC’s Joker in another, where his face is painted to look like a clown.

About The Raja Saab

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of The Raja Saab posted the new trailer, writing, “#TheRajaSaabTrailer 2.0….It’s more than what you expect…..the performances, the visuals and the music all come together for a spectacular experience this Sankranthi, January 9th, 2026.”

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad, with Ishan Saksena as their co-producer, The Raja Saab has been in production since 2022. Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab star in it. It will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, for Sankranthi.