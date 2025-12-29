Fans wonder if Prabhas is dating Riddhi Kumar after she reveals his saree gift, says ‘grateful to have you in my life’

Actor Riddhi Kumar’s speech at the pre-release event of The Raja Saab has left fans intrigued. While she showered praise on her co-star Prabhas, many were surprised to learn that he had gifted her the white saree she wore to the event. Her speech also led to speculation that they might be dating. Prabhas and Riddhi Kumar are co-stars in Maruthi's horror comedy film The Raja Saab.

Riddhi Kumar on The Raja Saab co-star Prabhas

Talking about Maruthi’s The Raja Saab on stage, Riddhi said, “This Raja Saab movie is an absolute entertainer. Thank you, Maruthi garu, for showing out darling (Prabhas’ nickname) exactly as he is. I think Maruthi sir has done an incredible job in bringing out all the details that Prabhas garu has. He put them in Raja Saab and made him into an absolute darling in the film.”

Later, after her co-stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan had finished their speeches, she took the mike again and said, “I just realised that I wasn’t prepared enough. So, I didn’t get a chance to thank everyone who made it possible for me to stand here. First and foremost, thank you so much, Prabhas. I am here because of you; you took me in the film. I am wearing the saree that you gave me, and I saved it for three years, just to wear it tonight. I’m so grateful to have you in my life.”

Fans react to Riddhi Kumar’s revelation

Fans were surprised to learn not just that Prabhas had gifted a saree to Riddhi, but also that she feels ‘grateful’ to have him in her life. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Is #Prabhas Dating #RiddhiKumar?” Another wondered, “Paaapam secret ichadu leak chesesindi (He gave it to her in secret and she leaked it).” One fan felt suspicious, “Something is fishy,” while another commented, “Idhentra edho pelli cheskuntunatlu saree have u in my life antundhi (Why is she talking like she’s getting married to him about the saree and having him in her life?)”

Some fans, however, reasoned that Prabhas, who is prone to treating all his co-stars to good food while shooting, might also be showering them with gifts. One fan wrote, “Saree isthe dating ah, chala mandiki food pedathadu ante vallani kuda dating ah (Gifting a saree doesn’t mean he’s dating her. Does it also mean he’s dating everyone he feeds?)” Another wrote, “She worked in radhe shaym also na..at that time he would have given as thank you gesture.. nothing more.”

Riddhi and Prabhas worked together in the 2022 romantic drama Radhe Shyam before The Raja Saab, which will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.