Prabhas' The Raja Saab producer alleges VFX supervisor extorted money, threatened Maruthi: ‘Delayed us for Pushpa 2’

Ever since the first promotional material for The Raja Saab was released, there has been criticism of its visual effects. The film also faced numerous delays, with its release now slated for Sankranthi 2026. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory revealed in an interview with NTV that the VFX supervisor who was initially hired extorted and threatened them. Here’s what he said. Prabhas' horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, has faced numerous delays in its release.

The Raja Saab producer on VFX issues

Vishwa claimed in the interview that the VFX supervisor who was initially hired caused major issues for them. He said, “I can name a few people who really put us in trouble. I've already named one for Karthikeya 2, and another for The Raja Saab, who was really in extortion mode. He made us delay our movie because he didn’t do any of the work until October 2024. We were supposed to come in April 2025.” The producer did not name the supervisor he was speaking about, though people on Reddit have speculated that he’s talking about Kamal Kannan.

He then claimed that this supervisor had done the same to others and was recently also ousted from SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29. “He didn’t work on a single shot and just kept everything with him, taking a monthly fee for his entourage and team. He threatened the director that he would quit if he said something. And this person has a habit of doing this. He was recently kicked out of Rajamouli’s film. Since he got busy with Pushpa 2, he didn’t do any of our work. Someday, I’ll show him what the fee is for his extortion,” claimed Vishwa.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy stars Prabhas, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), and Riddhi Kumar. It will be released in theatres on 9 January 2026.