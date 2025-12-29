Prabhas' The RajaSaab has already earned 2 crore in pre-sales 10 days before release

The RajaSaab, Prabhas’ upcoming entertainer, is gearing up for release as the first big-ticket release of 2026. The film, set to release on Sankranthi, has opened its pre-sales and advance bookings in select overseas territories, including the United States. If early buzz is something to go by, the film is set for a stupendous start overseas. The Raja Saab: Prabhas headlines the horror comedy directed by Maruthi.

The RajaSaab advance booking trend

Makers of The RajaSaab released a poster on Monday morning stating that the film has sold tickets worth over $200k by 28 December 28, over 10 days before the film is slated to release. “The REBEL SAAB Mania is just getting started 🔥👑North America premieres pre-sales $200K and counting🤩

INDIA'S BIGGEST HORROR FANTASY. The RajaSaab Premieres on Jan 8th 💥Overseas release by Prathyangira US and People Cinemas,” the information read.

Prabhas' The RajaSaab has started off on a strong note in the US.

According to trade trackers, The RajaSaab has earned ₹2 crore gross in the US alone in pre-sales by 29 December morning. This early pace so early shows good signs for the Prabhas-starrer.

About The RajaSaab

The RajaSaab has been billed as a horror fantasy, and is being hailed as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Given that it is Prabhas’ first release since the back-to-back success of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, a lot is riding on the film. Directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar. The film was shot in a lavish set, one of the biggest in the world, erected on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with the makers creating the film’s haunted haveli from scratch.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on 9 January 2026, coinciding with Sankranti.