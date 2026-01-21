Prabhas is very detached from results of his films, says Nidhhi Agerwal amid The Raja Saab's dull box office run

Fans had high expectations for Prabhas’ recent release, The Raja Saab. However, the film crashed at the box office after taking a bumper opening. Amid its dull box office run, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab co-star Nidhhi Agerwal revealed that the actor is very detached from the results of his films and believes only in giving his 100 per cent to every project. Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal starred together in The Raja Saab.

Nidhhi Agerwal heaps praise on Prabhas In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Nidhhi shared that she loves the acting part of her job, delivering performances as per her director’s instructions, but dislikes the judgments, games and politics that often come with the profession. She further praised Prabhas and said, “Prabhas is also like this. No games, no politics, no fakeness. I always thought, will I ever make it big being this soft and sweet? But after I met him and worked with him, I realised he is even more childlike, genuine, soft and sweet. If he can be today India’s biggest superstar, then maybe being like that is better.”

She added that the results of his films, whether hits or flops, do not affect Prabhas and said, “Prabhas is very pure. He is a lovely human being. Once you meet him, you’ll forget the fact that he’s an actor or that he’s been in the industry for the last 25 years. He’s not a commercial guy. He doesn’t have a PR team. He is very simple. Meeting him is like meeting a five-year-old baby. I have newfound respect for him after working with him. He’s the nicest person I have met in my life. Prabhas is very detached from the results of his films. He does his job and gives his best.”

About The Raja Saab’s dull box office run Helmed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy starring Prabhas, Malvika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Sanjay Dutt in key roles opened to ₹62.9 crore at the domestic box office and over ₹112 crore worldwide. However, the film received negative reviews from critics, and on the second day, its collections dipped by over 50 per cent. In 11 days, the film has just managed to cross ₹200 crore and is facing tough competition from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Prabhas will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. The film, which also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role, is expected to blend intense action with deep emotional conflict. Marking the first collaboration between Vanga and Prabhas, Spirit is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 5, 2026.