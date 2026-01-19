The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 10: Prabhas film finally reaches ₹200 crore, 5X slower than Adipurush

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 10: That The Raja Saab is one of the biggest box office bombs of recent times is now a foregone conclusion. What remains to be seen is just how badly the Prabhas-starrer will fare by the time it ends its run. The producers may claim something different but trade circles confirm that the film crossed ₹200 crore worldwide on Sunday, 10 days after its release, making it the slowest to the mark for all Prabhas films post-Baahubali. The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 10: Prabhas stars in the lead role in the film.

The Raja Saab box office update The Raja Saab earned ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Friday. This raised hopes for a stellar lifetime run. But the film crashed and burned in the days to come. After failing the Monday test, The Raja Saab failed to revive during the Sankranti holidays. In its second weekend, the film earned just ₹9 crore net domestically, a drop of over 92% from the opening weekend. This takes its domestic earnings after one week in the theatres to ₹139.25 crore net ( ₹167 crore gross). In the overseas market, courtesy of a strong opening day in the US, the Maruthi directorial has earned around $4 million. This takes the film’s one-week global haul to ₹202 crore gross.

The Raja Saab’s slow run It took The Raja Saab 10 days to reach the ₹200 crore mark worldwide. Just how slow it is can be gauged by the fact that even Prabhas’ biggest flops - Adipurush and Saaho - reached the mark in just two days. This makes The Raja Saab five times slower than the two box office bombs. Given that both Saaho and Adipurush ended their runs at ₹390-430 crore, The Raja Saab is staring at a final figure much lower than the two. The Maruthi directorial is reported to have been made on a massive ₹400-crore budget, meaning it is still very much in the red.