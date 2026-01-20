Nidhhi Agerwal says negative PR attacks affects actors' mental health: ‘People pay a lot of money to pull others down’

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal strongly criticised the culture of negative PR and paid online campaigns in the film industry, calling it damaging and deeply unfair to actors. Nidhhi spoke about how money is often used to pull people down rather than promote genuine talent. Nidhhi Agerwal talks about negative PR in film industry.

Nidhhi Agerwal on negative PR attacks in film industry In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Nidhhi revealed that she had faced a negative PR attack and said, “Itna negative PR hota hai (there's so much negative PR). There are so many attacks that happen, even things like BookMyShow ratings and IMDb ratings. There is a certain section of paid reviews. People pay a lot of money to pull others down, and sometimes I feel people pay more money to pull others down than to lift themselves up. Recently, mujhpe bhi ek do negative campaigns had started, but we stopped them immediately. Because I was just like, dude, I am going to push myself in a good way, but if you do something negative, then I am going to do it right back.”

She also spoke about the recent negative PR attacks on Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan and said, “That’s very bad. People pay a lot of money for this. And I think it’s horrible. Because actors are very sensitive and emotional. They are child-like from the inside. I feel it’s really not good for their mental health. You feel attacked. Public personalities public property nahi hoti (Public personalities are not Public properties). Everyone has parents at home, and you are answerable to them. It’s not nice.”

She further described Kartik and Varun as genuine people. She shared that Varun is very child-like, sweet and encouraging, and always supports newcomers, while she appreciated Kartik for working hard to reach where he is today. Varun recently faced trolling online when the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released. Many criticised his acting skills and termed it “overacting”. Later, it was alleged that influencers were paid to “malign” Varun’s image.