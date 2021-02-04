IND USA
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’s Salaar team meets with an accident, injured members hospitalized: report

  • The crew members of Salaar reportedly suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward of a Telangana hospital.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Some members of Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar have met with a road accident near Godavarikhani in Telangana. As per reports, the injured members have been admitted to a hospital.

Couple of days after a fire broke out on the sets of Adipurush in Mumbai, this accident happened with the team of Salaar.

As per The News Minute report, the team was reportedly returning to their hotels and a van carrying a few team members collided with a lorry. Those injured in the accident were shifted to Mamatha hospital. However, the team is yet to officially verify reports about the accident.

The report added: “Around 6 to 7 injured people came in for treatment following the accident. The unit members had suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward, hospital authorities said."

Salaar, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth, who rose to fame after directing KGF: Chapter 1. Recently, Shruti Haasan, who is fresh of the success of her latest Telugu release Krack, was signed as the female lead.

The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

Prabhas also has Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and a yet-untitled project with filmmaker Nag Ashwin in the offing. He was going to shoot simultaneously for Adipurush and Salaar.

Also read: Tiger Shroff's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks ‘Is this a video game?’

In Adipurush, Prabhas is rumoured to be playing Lord Rama, in this modern-day adaptation of Ramayana. The film will be directed by Om Raut and it also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Prabhas will begin work on Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film in the second half of the year. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

