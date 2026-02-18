Priyanka Chopra is confident Varanasi ‘is going to be really career-defining' for her, praises director SS Rajamouli

Actor Priyanka Chopra has heaped praises on SS Rajamouli, who is helming Varanasi, a film which marks her Telugu debut. Speaking with AP, the actor said that she thinks Varanasi will be "really career-defining" for her. In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of Mandakini. Priyanka Chopra will be seen as Mandakini in Varanasi.

Priyanka has her hopes pinned on Varanasi The actor said, “The filmmaker’s name is SS Rajamouli, sir, and he is one of the best that we have in India. His movie is going to be really career-defining for me, I think. I am very excited about it." Priyanka is making her comeback to Indian films after 2019 with Varanasi.

What Priyanka recently said about Varanasi Recently speaking with Variety, Priyanka had said that the film is "unlike anything" she has ever done. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done. We travel from like Antarctica to … And just the worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does. So even I’m excited to see more," she had said.

Priyanka revealed what she told the director before signing the film. “I was like, ‘Listen, I’m coming back to Indian movies. I have to do a dance song. Like you have to make me dance.’ I know I’m gonna be doing it, but we haven’t shot it yet. OK, that’s one of the last things, which I’m really looking forward to. But we already did one where the choreography was crazy. It’s so intricate," she had added.

All about Varanasi The epic action-adventure film also features Mahesh Babu as the protagonist Rudhra, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. The SS Rajamouli film will release on April 7, 2027. Varanasi will feature music by MM Keeravani. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The film's official title was announced in November 2025 during a grand event in Hyderabad, which drew about 50,000 fans. Rajamouli had also unveiled a short teaser that featured stunning visuals and gave a glimpse into a story that spans different places and periods -- Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Threthayuga. Towards the end, the teaser showed a striking shot of Mahesh, riding a bull and holding a trident as he charges through Varanasi, clad in a blood-soaked shirt and a Nandi pendant.