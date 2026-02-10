Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi is going to be incredible, says Nick Jonas: ‘It’s SS Rajamouli's next big film'
Nick Jonas talked about his love for Indian music and praised SS Rajamouli and Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movie, Varanasi.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film has already created a huge buzz with just its teaser, which was released last year, and fans are now waiting for another update. Amid all the excitement, singer and Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, has spoken about the film, calling it Rajamouli’s next big project.
Nick Jonas talks about Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli's Varanasi
In a podcast on Zach Sang Show, Nick spoke about Varanasi and said, “Priyanka has been shooting one movie for 14 months, on and off. It’s a South Indian film with SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR, his last movie. This is his next big film; it’s going to be incredible.”
He also spoke about his love for Hindi music, saying, “The melodies are just so incredible. They are on a scale that we are not as familiar with over here. The thing I love about Hindi music and music from Southeast Asia is that, a lot of the time, the music comes from a film and becomes famous. So often it’s the actors who are lip-syncing to someone else’s voice. But there are these music composers who specialise in making songs sound like big hits and fit cinematically. That’s something very inspiring to me. There’s so much great music in Indian cinema.” He further spoke about how Indian music often turns into a celebration, with people dancing to it in theatres.
Varanasi was launched with a puja in January, but pictures from the ceremony were kept under wraps to avoid revealing Mahesh Babu’s look from the film. Later, Priyanka confirmed that she is playing the female lead when she landed in Hyderabad for the shoot. The first-look poster showed her in an action-packed and glamorous avatar. The actor plays the role of Mandakini in the film. She also recently revealed that she and Mahesh Babu have a “sensational” song in the movie, leaving fans eager to catch a glimpse of it.
About Varanasi
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film marks Mahesh’s return to the big screen after his 2024 film Guntur Kaaram and Priyanka’s comeback to Indian cinema after eight years. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who essays the role of the antagonist. The director has revealed that Mahesh will also be seen as Lord Ram in one of the segments of the film, adding that the story also involves time travel. Varanasi is scheduled to release on 7 April 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.