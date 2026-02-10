Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi is going to be incredible, says Nick Jonas: ‘It’s SS Rajamouli's next big film'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film has already created a huge buzz with just its teaser, which was released last year, and fans are now waiting for another update. Amid all the excitement, singer and Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, has spoken about the film, calling it Rajamouli’s next big project. Nick Jonas talks about Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi.

Nick Jonas talks about Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli's Varanasi In a podcast on Zach Sang Show, Nick spoke about Varanasi and said, “Priyanka has been shooting one movie for 14 months, on and off. It’s a South Indian film with SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR, his last movie. This is his next big film; it’s going to be incredible.”

He also spoke about his love for Hindi music, saying, “The melodies are just so incredible. They are on a scale that we are not as familiar with over here. The thing I love about Hindi music and music from Southeast Asia is that, a lot of the time, the music comes from a film and becomes famous. So often it’s the actors who are lip-syncing to someone else’s voice. But there are these music composers who specialise in making songs sound like big hits and fit cinematically. That’s something very inspiring to me. There’s so much great music in Indian cinema.” He further spoke about how Indian music often turns into a celebration, with people dancing to it in theatres.

Varanasi was launched with a puja in January, but pictures from the ceremony were kept under wraps to avoid revealing Mahesh Babu’s look from the film. Later, Priyanka confirmed that she is playing the female lead when she landed in Hyderabad for the shoot. The first-look poster showed her in an action-packed and glamorous avatar. The actor plays the role of Mandakini in the film. She also recently revealed that she and Mahesh Babu have a “sensational” song in the movie, leaving fans eager to catch a glimpse of it.