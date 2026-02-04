SS Rajamouli puts an end to sequel mania with Varanasi; reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film's runtime

Director SS Rajamouli is often credited with making India obsessed with releasing films in two parts, thanks to Baahubali. Films that followed suit rarely held the audience’s attention as the magnum opus did. And now, it looks like the filmmaker will finally put an end to the mania with his Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Varanasi. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra mutters ‘oh my god’ under her breath on Mahesh Babu's take on cinema; fans say ‘ori deeni eshalu’) SS Rajamouli spoke about his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. (AP)

SS Rajamouli reveals Varanasi runtime, details In an interview with Screen Rant Plus that was filmed during the first glimpse launch of Varanasi in Hyderabad last year, Rajamouli revealed that the film will be released in one part. When he was asked if the film would have two parts, he replied, “We considered that, we considered it briefly. And we quickly dropped the idea. It’s one film.”

He also addressed rumours of the film having a 200-minute runtime and said, “200 minutes is around 3 hours and 20 minutes, so around that. I would say it would definitely be around 3 hours.” Rajamouli rose to fame with the 2015 and 2017 films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. His 2022 film RRR bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, confirmed after RRR’s release that a sequel is in the works. Rajamouli also confirmed in 2024 that he has plans for a sequel, which has yet to be officially announced. So Varanasi will be his first film to not be split into two parts since the 2012 hit Eega.