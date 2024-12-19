Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film brings in around 988 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 15: Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles is doing great business at the box office. Since its release on December 5 and paid premieres on December 4, the film has collected around ₹988.92 crore net at the box office in India, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun, Sukumar film breezes through ₹1500 crore mark) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 15: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj is a red sanders smuggler.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

According to the website, on the second Thursday of the film’s release, Pushpa 2: The Rule made approximately ₹15.97 crore net at the box office in India, bringing its total to around ₹988.92 crore net. The film collected ₹725.8 crore net in its first-week run, bringing in ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday. Pushpa 2: The Rule saw a 73.90% jump during the weekend, bringing in ₹63.3 crore on Saturday and ₹76.6 crore on Sunday. Over the week, it made ₹26.95 crore, ₹23.35 crore and ₹20.55 crore on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The film made over ₹1508 crore gross worldwide in 14 days.

Day 0 + 1 ₹ 10.65 crore + ₹ 164.25 crore net Week 1 ₹ 725.8 crore net Day 15 ₹ 988.92 crore net (approx)

Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere stampede

On December 4, Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and co-star Rashmika. Fans who came in by the hundreds to catch a glimpse of him soon lost control. This resulted in a stampede-like situation that left a woman dead and her young son hospitalised in critical condition. Arjun and the theatre management were arrested, and he was let out on interim bail granted by the Telangana HC. The actor’s father, Allu Aravind, and Sukumar have since visited the family.

Ram Gopal Varma has been vocal about questioning why Arjun was arrested in the case. His latest post on X (formerly Twitter) reads, “Every STAR should STRONGLY protest against @alluarjun‘s ARREST because for any celebrity whether it’s a FILM STAR or a POLITICAL STAR , is it a crime for them to be ENORMOUSLY POPULAR??? 3 people died in the lakhs of crowd who came to see SRIDEVI in the shooting of my film KSHANA KSHANAM ..So will the #TelanganaPolice now go to #HEAVEN to ARREST #sridevi ???”