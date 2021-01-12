IND USA
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support

  Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can't wait to get back to work soon.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon. He thanked everyone for their wishes.

In the last week of December, Ram Charan said that he tested positive for the coronavirus. He had said that he had no symptoms and had quarantined himself at home.

Sharing a statement, he wrote: “Happy to share that I’ve tested negative for Covid-19. Can’t wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes (sic).”


Ram Charan will be next seen on screen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, which also stars Jr. NTR in the lead.

RRR is a massive production that is being made on a budget of 450 crore. The film is a fictional story of celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Seetha Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion.

Also read: Ram Charan tests positive for Covid-19, says he has no symptoms and is quarantined at home

Alia Bhatt, who plays the female lead in the film, joined the sets recently. The rest of the cast, including Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris will join in the upcoming schedules, the details of which will be unveiled soon.


Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
Ram Charan is one of the producers of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
