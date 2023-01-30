Ram Charan turns photographer for grandmother’s birthday celebration, Chiranjeevi shares pics

Actor Chiranjeevi took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures from the birthday celebration of his mother. Wishing her with a post in Telugu, he shared pictures from the close-knit celebration which featured his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu along with Ram Charan and Upasana apart from other close family members. (Also read: Ram Charan and Jr NTR react as RRR's Naatu Naatu gets Oscar nomination; Chiranjeevi shares message for SS Rajamouli)

The English translation of Chiranjeevi’s post read: “Birthday of our mother who gave birth and life to us. Wishing that they should be born as your children for many births. Happy birthday amma (sic).”

The pictures were clicked in a way that it’s visible that Ram Charan was clicking them on his phone. Chiranjeevi shared a total of six pictures. The first as well last picture features Chiranjeevi along with his siblings posing with their mother.

In one of the pictures, Ram Charan can be seen kissing his grandmother while Upasana can also be seen cuddling her cheek to cheek in another picture. In the comments section, several fans pointed out that Ram Charan clicked the pictures.

On the career-front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in his Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, which grossed over ₹200 crore and is still running successfully in cinemas. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi in the role of a fisherman who helps a local police officer in nabbing an infamous drug peddler, who escapes from police custody and flees to Malaysia. The film also stars Ravi Teja in a key role. Last week, the makers took to Twitter to officially share a poster which confirmed that the film has breached ₹200 crore club.

The film registered a massive opening in the US. To celebrate its success and thank audiences for their support, Chiranjeevi recently interacted with fans from 27 American cities over a video call. Last week, he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the live interaction.

In the video, an extremely happy Chiranjeevi can be seen talking to fans and he tells them that he’s so happy with their love that he can even afford to skip having breakfast because both his heart and tummy are full.

Waltair Veerayya released for the Sankranti festival last Friday. It clashed at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which released one day in advance and managed to do well at the box office, too.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON