Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara celebrates ‘timeless traditions’ this Ugadi with mom Upasana, grandma Surekha. See pics

Actor Ram Charan’s wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Ugadi celebrations in their home. She posted pictures of their daughter Klin Kaara and her mother-in-law Surekha taking part in the puja. Take a look. (Also Read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana throws a star-studded party on his 40th birthday. See inside pics from the celebration) Klin Kaara looked adorable in pink as she took part in the Ugadi puja.

Klin Kaara celebrates Ugadi with Upasana, Surekha

Upasana posted pictures of Klin looking adorable in a pink pattu pavada as she sits down for a puja with Surekha, who’s also dressed in a pink saree, and Upasana, dressed in a blue salwar suit. While some of the pictures almost show her face, Upasana covered others with heart emojis. One picture also shows Surekha all smiles as she sees Klin taking part in the celebration. Sharing it, Upasana wrote, “Happy Ugadi, timeless traditions passed down through generations, #priceless.” Sonali Bendre commented under the post with heart emojis.

Ram Charan’s 40th birthday

There have been celebrations one after another in the Konidela household because Ram turned 40 on March 27, and Upasana threw a bash for his loved ones. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Lakshmi Manchu, Chiranjeevi, Sushmita Konidela and others were present at what looked like a fun bash. Custom-made see-through photo booths were set up for the occasion, with the front designed to look like a magazine cover. Upasana posted pictures of the bash on her Instagram, writing, “March 27th – Forever grateful. Thank u all for making it so special.”

His upcoming work

Ram was last seen in the Shankar-directorial Game Changer, which was released for Sankranthi this year. The film also starred Kiara Advani and was a dud at the box office and critically. He is now shooting for his 16th film, Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, with Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. His 17th film will be with Sukumar; his second will be with the director after the hit film Rangasthalam.