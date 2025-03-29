Ram Charan's wife Upasana throws a star-studded party on his 40th birthday. See inside pics from the celebration

Actor Ram Charan celebrated his 40th birthday on March 27. It was an intimate celebration, filled with family, friends and lots of cheer. On Saturday, the actor's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the celebration which was attended by Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. (Also read: Inside Ram Charan's 40th birthday bash with fun photobooths, custom decor, and more. See pics) Ram Charan posed with his family at a special photo booth for his birthday party.

Inside Ram Charan's birthday bash

In one of the pictures, Ram was seen posing at the special photobooth along with wife Upasana and Chiranjeevi. Sreeja Konidela, Surekha Konidela were also present in the same frame. Ram sported a long beard for the look of his next film Peddi, and was seen in a deep blue shirt. Upasana looked beautiful in a light pink dress.

Another picture saw Ram with a bunch of other relatives and friends, with Chiranjeevi also tagging along. However, Ram's baby daughter Klin Kaara was not seen in any of the pictures.

In the caption, Upasana wrote, "March 27th – Forever grateful 🥹 ♾️ 🥰 Thank u all for making it so special."

About his upcoming work

Ram was last seen in Game Changer, in which he was paired opposite Kiara Advani. The film received mixed reviews upon release earlier this year and underperformed at the box office.

Ram is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor. The first look poster of the film was revealed on his birthday. In the posters, the actor impressed fans with an intense, raw character. The first-look poster captured him in a no-nonsense avatar, flaunting messy hair, an unkempt beard, and a nose ring. The second poster saw him holding an old cricket bat.

The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. He also gave the nod to star in a film helmed by Sukumar after their 2018 hit Rangasthalam. Peddi has been written by Buchi Babu Sana and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.