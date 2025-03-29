Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ram Charan's wife Upasana throws a star-studded party on his 40th birthday. See inside pics from the celebration

BySantanu Das
Mar 29, 2025 03:05 PM IST

Ram Charan turned 40 on Thursday. Check out how the actor celebrated his special day with family and friends.

Actor Ram Charan celebrated his 40th birthday on March 27. It was an intimate celebration, filled with family, friends and lots of cheer. On Saturday, the actor's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the celebration which was attended by Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. (Also read: Inside Ram Charan's 40th birthday bash with fun photobooths, custom decor, and more. See pics)

Ram Charan posed with his family at a special photo booth for his birthday party.
Ram Charan posed with his family at a special photo booth for his birthday party.

Inside Ram Charan's birthday bash

In one of the pictures, Ram was seen posing at the special photobooth along with wife Upasana and Chiranjeevi. Sreeja Konidela, Surekha Konidela were also present in the same frame. Ram sported a long beard for the look of his next film Peddi, and was seen in a deep blue shirt. Upasana looked beautiful in a light pink dress.

Another picture saw Ram with a bunch of other relatives and friends, with Chiranjeevi also tagging along. However, Ram's baby daughter Klin Kaara was not seen in any of the pictures.

In the caption, Upasana wrote, "March 27th – Forever grateful 🥹 ♾️ 🥰 Thank u all for making it so special."

About his upcoming work

Ram was last seen in Game Changer, in which he was paired opposite Kiara Advani. The film received mixed reviews upon release earlier this year and underperformed at the box office.

Ram is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor. The first look poster of the film was revealed on his birthday. In the posters, the actor impressed fans with an intense, raw character. The first-look poster captured him in a no-nonsense avatar, flaunting messy hair, an unkempt beard, and a nose ring. The second poster saw him holding an old cricket bat.

The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. He also gave the nod to star in a film helmed by Sukumar after their 2018 hit Rangasthalam. Peddi has been written by Buchi Babu Sana and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan's wife Upasana throws a star-studded party on his 40th birthday. See inside pics from the celebration
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On