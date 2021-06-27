Rashmika Mandanna's fan travels 900 km just to see her, actor says: 'I feel bad'

A fan of Rashmika Mandanna travelled around 900 km to her residence in Karnataka just to see her. The actor didn't turn up to meet the fan as she is busy shooting her upcoming film in Mumbai. When Rashmika was informed about the arrival of her fan, she immediately took to her Twitter account and said how bad she felt for not meeting him. The fan travelled all the way from Telangana to Kodagu in Karnataka. He identified himself as Tripathi.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had traveled super far and have gone home to see me… Please don’t do something like that.. I feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you I really really hope to meet you one day but for now, show me love here.. I’ll be happy!"

Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you🥺 I really really hope to meet you one day❤️ but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! 🌸🥰 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021





Rashmika's post evoked crazy reactions online. One person took to microblogging site and wrote, "I'm the one who came yesterday And Your House Watchman Has scolded me." A second user commented, "I'm the one who came yesterday to ur home." Yet another commented, "I will go to your house, too. Please visit once."

Earlier on Saturday, she shared a monochrome picture of herself, the post garnered around 2.7 million likes since it went online. Fans even declared her the "national crush of India".

Rashmika is one of the most loved actors down south. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. Through her posts on social media, she stays connected with fans.

Rashmika last appeared in a 2021 Tamil film, Sulthan, in which she paired with Karthi. She has Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Manju, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye in the pipeline.

