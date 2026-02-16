Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's subhalekha leaked even as she says ‘don't know what you're saying’

By now, it seems like an open secret that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married in ten days. Even as Rashmika told the paparazzi she ‘doesn’t know’ what they’re talking about when they congratulated her at the Mumbai airport on Monday, the subhalekha (wedding invitation) sent out by Vijay is now circulating online. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda quietly got engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception invite On Monday, a wedding reception invitation from Vijay has been circulating on social media. While the actor remains mum, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that the invite is, in fact, real. The invitation is printed on paper with a floral border, with Vijay Deverakonda’s logo embossed in large letters at the top. The invitation also mentions that it was sent by Vijay on behalf of himself and Rashmika.

The invitation reads: “I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter- celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”