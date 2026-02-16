Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's subhalekha leaked even as she says ‘don't know what you're saying’
Even as Rashmika Mandanna seemingly denied her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda to the paparazzi on Monday, her reception invite is circulating.
By now, it seems like an open secret that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married in ten days. Even as Rashmika told the paparazzi she ‘doesn’t know’ what they’re talking about when they congratulated her at the Mumbai airport on Monday, the subhalekha (wedding invitation) sent out by Vijay is now circulating online.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception invite
On Monday, a wedding reception invitation from Vijay has been circulating on social media. While the actor remains mum, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that the invite is, in fact, real. The invitation is printed on paper with a floral border, with Vijay Deverakonda’s logo embossed in large letters at the top. The invitation also mentions that it was sent by Vijay on behalf of himself and Rashmika.
The invitation reads: “I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter- celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”
It ends with, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).” The invitation leaked online hours after Rashmika flew out of Mumbai. She and Vijay were spotted flying there together. When a paparazzo congratulated her, she smiled and said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
Vijay and Rashmika will marry in a traditional South Indian ceremony with their close family and friends in attendance on February 26. The wedding ceremony will take place in Udaipur, and they will host a reception in Hyderabad for their friends from the film industry.
“Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance,” a source close to the couple told HT in December 2025. The couple, who worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, will soon star together in Ranabaali. They got engaged on October 3, 2025, in a quiet ceremony in Hyderabad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
