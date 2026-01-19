Rashmika Mandanna asked if she's marrying Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in Udaipur. Here's how she responded

For months now, the question has been when Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are tying the knot. Especially so, as his team confirmed their engagement to HT before Dasara in October 2025. Sources also confirmed to us that the couple will indeed tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Here’s how Rashmika responded when asked about it. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to have been dating for years now.

Rashmika Mandanna asked about wedding with Vijay Deverakonda In an interaction with Prema, Rashmika was asked whether rumours of her marrying Vijay were true, including the reported wedding date and venue. The actor responded, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing.”

And just when her fans in the audience present during the interaction thought she would confirm the news, Rashmika said, “But today, the truth is, I will speak about it when it's supposed to be spoken about. When it's supposed to be spoken about, we will speak about it.” She even told the host that she is willing to discuss this off the record, but not on camera.

About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship After news of their engagement broke in October 2025, Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted wearing rings, but they have yet to speak about it. In November, Vijay planted a sweet kiss on Rashmika’s hand at a success event for her film, The Girlfriend, which was as far as their PDA went. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders last year. The couple also went on a New Year’s vacation together, along with their friends.

A source close to the couple told HT in December, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance.” It is unknown whether the couple plans to throw a party for their friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.

Rashmika and Vijay acted together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. After starring in Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend last year, Rashmika will soon be seen in Cocktail 2 and Mysaa. Vijay starred in Kingdom last year and has Rowdy Janardhana and a yet-to-be-titled film lined up.