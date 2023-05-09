RRR completes 200 days of uninterrupted run in Japan, inches close to JPY 2 billion collection

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has been having an uninterrupted run in Japan since October last year, has now completed 200 days of theatrical run. It has earned close to JPY 2 billion at the box office. The film, which was released in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, has also become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. Also read: Priyanka Chopra on being trolled for calling RRR Tamil film Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR in a still from RRR.

Last month, the film had registered over 1 million footfalls in Japan. Rajamouli took to Twitter to thank the audience in Japan for their love. Now, the film has completed 200 days of theatrical run and as per reports is all set to breach the JPY 2 billion club.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film has amassed JPY 195 million (Rs. 119 crore) at the end of its 29th week of run. Last December, RRR became the highest grossing Indian film in Japan, overtaking Rajinikanth’s Muthu which held the record for two decades. Muthu, which released 24 years ago, remains the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Japan with a box office collection of JPY400 million.

In March, RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category. At the Oscars award ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance and the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song’s name.

On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem. RRR, which grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action set pieces.

