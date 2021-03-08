IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge, says Vicky Kaushal made her do it. Watch
Samantha Akkineni took up the Don't Rush challenge.
Samantha Akkineni took up the Don't Rush challenge.
telugu cinema

Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge, says Vicky Kaushal made her do it. Watch

Samantha Akkineni is the latest person jumping on the Don't Rush train. She shared a video of herself as she took on the cool, viral trend.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:25 PM IST

Actor Samantha Akkineni is the first south Indian actor to take up the widely popular Don’t Rush Challenge. She said actor Vicky Kaushal made her do it.

Taking up the challenge, Samantha shared her dance video on Instagram and wrote: “Vicky Kaushal made us do it! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy. give me one year, i'll get to where you are. Show her some love (sic).”


The video has over a million likes. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wrote: “Sam this is fab. I’ve watched it on repeat (sic).” On the career front, Samantha is busy wrapping up shoot for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivn. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Tipped to be a romantic comedy, the project will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Even though both of them were part of 2019's critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have any scenes together.

Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, Samantha has now signed a Tamil horror film with Ashwin Saravanan.

Also read: From Aishwayra Rai-Aaradhya to Shweta Bachchan-Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan's Women's Day post includes all

Samantha is very thrilled about her upcoming horror film. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration Samantha and Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Reports emerged that Samantha had turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha akkineni vicky kaushal

Related Stories

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Telugu stars.
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Telugu stars.
telugu cinema

Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
tv

Family Man 2 teaser: Frenetic search is on as Manoj Bajpayee’s Sri goes missing

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Family Man Season 2 teaser: Terrible things are afoot at both the home and work front but Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant is nowhere to be found. Will he make an appearance before it is too late?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pawan Kalyan stars as the lead in Vakeel Saab.
Pawan Kalyan stars as the lead in Vakeel Saab.
telugu cinema

Women’s Day: Makers of Vakeel Saab unveil new poster with female stars

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The makers of Vakeel Saab have unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Women's Day on Monday. It shows Pawan Kalyan with the three female actors from the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lakshmi Manchu says celebrating Women’s Day is celebrating every woman in the past
Actor Lakshmi Manchu says celebrating Women’s Day is celebrating every woman in the past
telugu cinema

Lakshmi Manchu: Best time for women to be in cinema

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:23 PM IST
This Women’s Day, actor Lakshmi Manchu wants women to use their voices to drive a change
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for his upcoming movie Thank You.
Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for his upcoming movie Thank You.
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upasana at the airport.
Upasana at the airport.
telugu cinema

Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
telugu cinema

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Sakshi Malik had filed a defamation suit against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie that released on Amazon Prime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
telugu cinema

Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Salaar director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of the film, starring Prabhas in the titular role, on Twitter. The film will be out on April 14, 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
telugu cinema

Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
telugu cinema

Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
telugu cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
telugu cinema

Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

By By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Lakshmi Manchu does not pay attention to the haters because she believes she is not in the business of making everybody like her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
telugu cinema

Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
telugu cinema

Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nani with his wife and son.
Nani with his wife and son.
telugu cinema

Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP