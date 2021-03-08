Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge, says Vicky Kaushal made her do it. Watch

Actor Samantha Akkineni is the first south Indian actor to take up the widely popular Don’t Rush Challenge. She said actor Vicky Kaushal made her do it.

Taking up the challenge, Samantha shared her dance video on Instagram and wrote: “Vicky Kaushal made us do it! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy. give me one year, i'll get to where you are. Show her some love (sic).”





The video has over a million likes. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wrote: “Sam this is fab. I’ve watched it on repeat (sic).” On the career front, Samantha is busy wrapping up shoot for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivn. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Tipped to be a romantic comedy, the project will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Even though both of them were part of 2019's critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have any scenes together.

Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, Samantha has now signed a Tamil horror film with Ashwin Saravanan.

Samantha is very thrilled about her upcoming horror film. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration Samantha and Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Reports emerged that Samantha had turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.

