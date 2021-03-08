Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge, says Vicky Kaushal made her do it. Watch
Actor Samantha Akkineni is the first south Indian actor to take up the widely popular Don’t Rush Challenge. She said actor Vicky Kaushal made her do it.
Taking up the challenge, Samantha shared her dance video on Instagram and wrote: “Vicky Kaushal made us do it! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy. give me one year, i'll get to where you are. Show her some love (sic).”
The video has over a million likes. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana wrote: “Sam this is fab. I’ve watched it on repeat (sic).” On the career front, Samantha is busy wrapping up shoot for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivn. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.
Tipped to be a romantic comedy, the project will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Even though both of them were part of 2019's critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have any scenes together.
Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, Samantha has now signed a Tamil horror film with Ashwin Saravanan.
Also read: From Aishwayra Rai-Aaradhya to Shweta Bachchan-Navya Naveli, Amitabh Bachchan's Women's Day post includes all
Samantha is very thrilled about her upcoming horror film. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”
To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration Samantha and Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.
Reports emerged that Samantha had turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day: Makers of Vakeel Saab unveil new poster with female stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Best time for women to be in cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal
- Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video
- A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya
- Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video
- Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
- Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video
- Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics
- Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic
- Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic
- Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son
- As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox