Samantha Ruth Prabhu flies off to Rishikesh, shows a glimpse of her pool in the hills, her visit to an ashram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flown to Rishikesh for a trip, days after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The actor has now shared several pictures from her resort, including one of a pool with a view of the hills.

Samantha shared a photo of the pool on her Instagram Stories. It boasts of an uninterrupted view of the hills.

Samantha shared a glimpse of her hill resort.

She also shared pictures from her visit to Shri Swami Puroshotam Nand Ji Maharaj Vashishth Ashram and a glimpse of the words of wisdom shared by the saint. It talked about 'seeking happiness'. It read, “The happiness we are seeking is inside us….”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited an ashram.

Samantha recently responded to "false rumours and stories" being spread in the media against her after she and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce. In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is "an extremely painful process" anyway but the "relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread,” she said.

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," the 34-year-old actor wrote.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation in a joint statement. The duo said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

Samantha was last seen in the web show, The Family Man 2. She currently has Telugu film Shaakuntalam and Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline.

