Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in brown dress at event; fans say ‘should've sent her to Cannes’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in a form-fitting brown dress on Monday evening as she attended the Vogue Beauty and Wellness Honours. In a video posted by a paparazzo account, she looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed for pictures before making her way inside. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's former mother-in-law Amala Akkineni moved by her heartwarming speech. Watch) Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended an event with designer Kresha Bajaj.(Instagram: Manav Manglani)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s stunning outfit

The video shows Samantha dressed in a strappy brown outfit with cut-out-like detailing on the side and near the chest. She complemented the look with matching heels, neutral makeup, and loose wavy hair. Samamantha posed for a few pictures with designer Kresha Bajaj before posing for a few more solo ones at the stop-and-pose before making her way inside.

Fans loved everything about her look, with one of them commenting, “Mommmy,” with heart emojis. Another wrote, “OMG she lost so much weight.” A fan wrote, “That dress is (fire emoji),” and another asked, “She should have represented India at Cannes.We sent garbage to france.” One called her “Queen of the Indian Cinema,” while numerous others commented with heart emojis.

Some also commented on her weight, even though she previously addressed it. Samantha had said that her anti-inflammatory diet for myositis prevents her from gaining weight. Numerous other celebrities like Sara Tendulkar, Shilpa Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Alaya F also attended the event.

Recent work

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi. In 2024, she starred in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan as her co-star. She turned producer with Tralala Moving Pictures’ first film, Subham. She is currently shooting for Raj & DK’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom for Netflix and Maa Inti Bangaram for her production house.

Recently, there were rumours that Samantha was dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo. There were also reports that the couple will be moving in together soon. However, her team put those rumours to rest.