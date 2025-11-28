Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a sweet hug with David Beckham as they get spotted together in Mumbai. Watch

The football icon and former England captain David Beckham, is currently in India as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He was recently spotted with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as they were seen exiting an event in Mumbai. Their videos together quickly surfaced online, leaving fans gushing about how good they look together. David Beckham and Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted together in Mumbai.

David Beckham and Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted together

On Friday, David sat for a chat with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Elle India during his recent visit to India. In a video shared by the platform on Instagram, David could be seen talking about India. He said, “India was one of the places I had never been to, and two years ago when I came here, I was blown away. I knew I was going to love it, but I didn’t know I was going to love it as much as I do now. And that says it’s about the people, the environment, the culture, and the food. But people in India…the energy is not what so many places have in the world.”

As they were exiting the event, David and Samantha were spotted by the paparazzi. Before going their different ways, they were seen sharing a sweet hug with each other. While David kept it simple in a black T-shirt and matching trousers, Samantha looked equally stylish in a grey pinstripe suit. Before entering his car, David also obliged fans with selfies and signed autographs.

Fans could not stop gushing over seeing David and Samantha together. One of the comments read, “Beckham is lucky… she’s so gorgeous.” Another commented, “Both their outfits are so good.” Another read, “They both look so classy.” One fan also praised David’s humility and wrote, “He’s so down-to-earth.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming work

Samantha most recently produced the film Subham under her production banner. She will next be seen in Raj & DK’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles and is expected to release in 2026.