Samantha Ruth Prabhu unleashes a fearless, fiery new avatar in Maa lnti Bangaaram; fans say ‘lady boss is back’

Samantha took to Instagram to share the poster, which presents her in a fierce, no-nonsense avatar. She stands confidently at the centre of what appears to be an old public bus, dressed in a simple saree. Her firm posture, intense expression and piercing gaze suggest she is ready to take on anyone who stands in her way, much like a lone wolf. The visual hints at an action-packed role for the actor. The poster also revealed that the film’s teaser will be released on January 9.

After a three-year hiatus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make a powerful return as a leading lady in Telugu cinema with Maa lnti Bangaaram. On Wednesday, the actor unveiled the first-look poster of her character from the film, instantly generating buzz and excitement among fans.

Fans were quick to react and showered the post with praise. One fan commented, “Finally, the wait is over.” Another wrote, “Lady boss is back.” A third fan said, “Mass comeback, Sam 🔥.” Others added comments like “Queen back to her business,” “Women power vibes,” and “Screaming!! Our Bangaaram looks so good in this poster. Can’t wait for this one, Sam.” Another fan wrote, “Everything about this is fire. Can’t wait for this, Sam!”

Samantha was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film received mixed reviews from critics and performed moderately at the box office. After completing the shoot, Samantha took a break to focus on her health. She is now returning to the screen with Maa Inti Bangaaram, which also marks her first film after her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks another collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy after their much-loved blockbuster Oh! Baby. In a statement, Samantha described the film as a story rooted in love, belonging and strength.

The film went on floors on October 2, with the first clap given by Raj Nidimoru. Apart from Samantha, the film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in lead roles, with veteran actor Gautami and Manjusha playing pivotal roles. The cinematography is by Om Prakash, while the music is composed by Santosh Narayanan. The story and screenplay are written by Vasant Maringanti. The release date is yet to be announced.