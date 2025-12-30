Samantha Ruth Prabhu, husband Raj Nidimoru gorge on donuts, take in the views during Portugal honeymoon

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having the time of her life in Lisbon, Portugal. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from her trip, likely her honeymoon with husband Raj Nidimoru. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are in Lisbon for their honeymoon?

A Portugese holiday for Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj visited the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in the Sanctuary of Fátima, Padrão dos Descobrimentos, also known as the Monument to the Discoveries, and the Arco da Rua Augusta. A photo showed Raj eyeing a big chocolate glazed donut, Samantha taking in the views, a stunning platter of delicious treats, and some snapshots of Samantha looking cute in her pink beanies.

She captioned the post, “How December goes.” Fans showered love and compliments on her post. “What a cutie,” read a comment. “Finally she happy and her soul got safe place,” wrote another.

About Samantha and Raj's wedding

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1. Pictures from their highly secretive wedding were shared by Samantha on Instagram, surprising fans and followers who caught no hint of her plans.

Soon after Samantha posted the photos, fans and colleagues flooded the comments with congratulatory wishes. Actors Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur, Dimple Hayathi and many others from the industry sent their love and blessings to the newlyweds.

Although Samantha and Raj had never publicly confirmed their relationship, speculation began in early 2024 when they were repeatedly seen together at various events.

The duo previously collaborated on Prime Video projects--The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny--with Samantha in the lead and Raj directing.

This is the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya (2017–2021), while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.