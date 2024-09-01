Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 3: Nani's film sees growth, takes India total to 23 crore

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 3: The Vivek Athreya film has been produced by DVV Entertainment. As per Sacnilk.com, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram witnessed a growth in its numbers on the third day of its release. The film, which released in theatres on Friday, stars Nani and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. (Also Read | Saripodhaa Sanivaaram review: Nani, SJ Suryah's film isn't flawless but subverts tropes) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 3: SJ Suryah, Nani face-off in this commercial drama.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram India box office collection

According to the report, the film earned ₹9 crore nett [Telugu: ₹8.75 crore; Tamil: ₹24 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh] on day one. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected ₹5.85 crore [Telugu: ₹5.47 crore; Tamil: ₹30 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh; Hindi: ₹7 lakh] on day two. The film minted ₹8.50 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned and estimated ₹23.35 crore nett in India.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The movie also features SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh. The film is available in five languages--Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram gives Nani ample whistle-worthy moments while being surprisingly funny and respectful towards the subject at hand — a rare combination in commercial cinema. For example, there are moments when women suffer physical abuse on-screen, but it’s never shown to us, let alone glamourised. It’s also refreshing to see a massy movie give the antagonist more to do than leech over women. Some key moments, however, are let down by convenient writing, and the lengthy runtime could be a gripe, but the film manages to keep you engaged overall."

Nani recently spoke about the film

Recently, Nani shared that playing the role of Surya in the film wasn't as challenging as one might expect, despite the complex storyline. Speaking with news agency ANI, he had said, “It was actually not very challenging because I feel the challenging roles for me are the ones which I on a personal level can't relate to, and I need to work on every small detail of it.”

"Somehow Surya felt like me, so it was actually a lot more easy to pull it off. It was challenging for director Vivek to build a story like this and execute it with that kind of ethernet height. But I think I had fun working for it," he had added.