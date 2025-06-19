Smitten Naga Chaitanya watches wife Sobhita Dhulipala stuff her face with dosas at Akhil Akkineni's wedding

An adorable moment from the recent wedding celebration of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee has surfaced online. However, it does not feature the newlyweds but the groom's brother Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. Naga Chaitanya looks smitten by wife Sobhita Dhulipala even as she gorges on Akhil Akkineni's wedding feast.

A cute moment between Sobhita and Chay

A caterer at the wedding shared a video, showing their followers all the delicacies they served at the wedding. There are crispy dosas, fresh idlis and more treats being prepared for the wedding guests. One clip shows ‘vadhini’ Sobhita gorging on some tasty treats with the rest of the guests. Meanwhile, doting husband Chaitanya Akkineni is transfixed on her.

Dressed in a silk cream-pink saree, Sobhita looks stunning as she gobbles down some dosa. Chay also looks handsome in his traditional, golden fit, looking adoringly at his wife.

Sobhita has been sharing regular pictures from the wedding on Instagram since last week. Recently, she shared a better look at her bold red saree for the wedding reception.

About Akhil and Zainab's wedding

Actor Akhil Akkineni married his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony, which saw the attendance of stars including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, and others.

Taking to his X handle, Nagarjuna shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony featuring the couple--Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee--performing the sacred marriage rituals.

In one of the pictures, the Akkineni family, which included Akhil, Amala Akkineni, and Nagarjuna, is seen. They appear to be performing the necessary rituals of a Telugu wedding ceremony. While sharing the photos, the superstar Nagarjuna wrote, "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude."

Sobhita also wished the newlyweds. "Welcome to the family dear Z. Congratulations to the newlyweds."