Sobhita Dhulipala greets Mahesh Babu, hugs daughter Sitara at Akhil Akkineni's wedding reception

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala was the dutiful vadhina (sister-in-law) at bavamaridi (brother-in-law) Akhil Akkineni’s wedding to Zainab Ravdjee. New pictures from the wedding reception have now emerged on social media, where Sobhita was seen greeting star Mahesh Babu at the reception ceremony. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala is the dutiful vadhina at bavamaridi Akhil Akkineni's wedding. See pics) Sobhita Dhulipala greeted Mahesh Babu at the reception ceremony.

Sobhita greets Mahesh Babu

In a small video that has now been shared by a fan account of the star, Mahesh Babu was seen giving a hug to Naga Chaitanya inside the wedding reception. Meanwhile, Namrata and Sitara gave a hug to Sobhita, who stood just behind. Mahesh Babu then spotted Sobhita and gave her a handshake. The two of them smiled and then walked ahead along with the rest of the family.

Check out the pics:

About the wedding

Sobhita paired a red saree with an embellished yellow blouse for the reception. Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni's son Akhil Akkineni's reception ceremony was a star-studded affair, attended by several close friends and well-wishers. From Ram Charan to Yash, many stars were seen at the reception ceremony to bless and congratulate the newlywed couple.

A few days ago, both Naga and Sobhita posted a new picture along with the newlywed couple standing beside them as a gesture to welcome them to the family. Nagarjuna and Amala also stood beside in the happy family picture. The caption read, "Welcome to the family dear Z 🤍Congratulations to the newlyweds."

Akhil and Zainab dated for a while before getting engaged last year in November and marrying in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on 6 June. Nagarjuna also posted pictures of Akhil and Zainab taking the pheras. The wedding took place in traditional Telugu style with both Akhil and Zainab dressed in ivory outfits. Zainab is a businesswoman and an artist who is the daughter of businessman Zulfi Ravdjee.