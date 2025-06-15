Sobhita Dhulipala is the dutiful vadhina at bavamaridi Akhil Akkineni's wedding. See pics

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala was, it seems, the dutiful vadhina (sister-in-law) at bavamaridi (brother-in-law) Akhil Akkineni’s wedding to Zainab Ravdjee. In pictures she posted on Instagram as part of her photo dump, she can be seen looking gleeful at his wedding and as part of his baraat. (Also Read: ‘Vadhina’ Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in red saree at Akhil Akkineni’s reception; finally shares pics with Naga Chaitanya) Sobhita Dhulipala couldn't stop grinning at Akhil Akkineni's wedding.

Sobhita Dhulipala at Akhil Akkineni’s wedding

While Sobhita’s candid photo dump features a mix of memes, quotes, and more, she also included some effortless portraits of her month. One picture shows her looking stunning in an orange sharara as she smiles widely at Akhil’s baraat. Another photo shows the sound set at his baraat with ‘Akhil for the kill’ written on it. Another shows her hugging her father-in-law Nagarjuna at Akhil and Zainab’s wedding reception. Some pictures also show her being goofy or video chatting with friends.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding

Akhil and Zainab dated for a while before getting engaged last year in November and marrying in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on 6 June. Posting a sweet family picture from the wedding that also featured her husband, Naga Chaitanya, and mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni, apart from Nagarjuna, Akhil and Zainab, she welcomed the new addition to the family. She wrote, “Welcome to the family dear Z. Congratulations to the newlyweds.” Zainab is a businesswoman and an artist who is the daughter of businessman Zulfi Ravdjee.

Recent work

Sobhita and Chaitanya got engaged in August last year before tying the knot in December. The couple has been dating for two years secretly after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. In 2024, Sobhita last starred in Monkey Man, which did not release in India, and Love, Sitara. She also dubbed for Deepika Padukone for the Telugu version of Kalki 2898 AD. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects.