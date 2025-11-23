Sobhita Dhulipala wishes ‘lover’ Naga Chaitanya on his 39th birthday with a romantic glimpse. See pic

Sobhita Dhulipala set the internet abuzz on Sunday, 23 November, when she shared a charming and intimate picture with actor Naga Chaitanya on his 39th birthday. The photo shows Naga gently zipping up Sobhita’s jacket, a tender moment that fans immediately labelled “effortlessly romantic.” (Also Read: Mahesh Babu wishes Naga Chaitanya on his 39th birthday; releases 1st look from Vrushakarma. See pic) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's romance began in 2022, leading to their wedding on December 4, 2024. On his birthday, Sobhita shared a sweet photo, prompting affectionate comments from fans celebrating their bond.

Sobhita wishes husband Naga on his birthday

The location of the picture remains unknown, though its cool-weather backdrop suggests it was taken outside India. Sobhita looks striking in an orange saree paired with a fawn-colored fleece jacket, her hair neatly tied in a bun. Naga Chaitanya complements the frame in a sky-blue kurta, paired with black pants and a black jacket. Alongside the photo, Sobhita kept her caption simple yet heartfelt, “Happy Birthday, lover.”

The post quickly flooded with comments, with fans showering the couple with affection and warm wishes. One user wrote, “The peace this pic holds… stay blessed forever.” Another commented, “How cute both of you look!” The combination of soft intimacy and minimal posing made the moment feel authentic.

Sobhita and Naga's love story

Media reports surrounding Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s first made rounds early 2022 when fans spotted the two together informally. Speculation intensified when a photo of Sobhita allegedly at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad went viral. Throughout late 2022 and 2023, the pair was reportedly seen at restaurants and on international trips. The couple tied the knot on 4 December 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Naga's acting journey

Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, has carved a unique space for himself in the Telugu film industry. From his early successes in films like Ye Maaya Chesave to his acclaimed performances in Majili and Love Story, he has consistently gravitated toward emotionally grounded roles. Over the years, Chaitanya has evolved from a promising newcomer to an actor known for his subtlety, restraint, and ability to connect deeply with audiences. On the occasion of Naga's birthday, Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish him. Along with his birthday greetings, Mahesh also unveiled the first look and the title of Chaitanya’s upcoming film, Vrushakarma.