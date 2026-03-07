Edit Profile
    Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 full list: Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna win big; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan lauded

    Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 full list: The Telangana State Film Awards were announced on Saturday. See who made the list. 

    Updated on: Mar 07, 2026 2:41 PM IST
    By Neeshita Nyayapati
    Replacing the Nandi Awards, which were held in a unified Andhra Pradesh state, the Gaddar Film Awards were launched in 2025 by the Telangana state government for films released in 2024. The 2025 awards were announced on Saturday, with the government, led by CM Revanth Reddy, recognising excellence in cinema.

    Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 full list: Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna in stills from Thandel and The Girlfriend.
    Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 full list: Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna in stills from Thandel and The Girlfriend.

    While the awards show will be held on Ugadi, March 19, with Tollywood celebrities in attendance, the announced list shows that Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna won big this year. A jury led by filmmaker Thammareddy Bharadwaj announced the winners of the second year of the Gaddar Awards. See the full list:

    Main category winners

    Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai

    Second Best Film: Dhandoraa

    Third Best Film: The Great Pre-Wedding Show

    Best Director: Sailu (Raju Weds Rambai)

    Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

    Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)

    Best Supporting Actor: Sivaji (Dhandoraa)

    Best Supporting Actress: Bhumika (Euphoria)

    Best Music Director: Mark K Robin (Dhandoraa)

    Best Male Playback Singer: Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai)

    Best Female Playback Singer: Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa)

    Best Comedian: Krishna Teja (Jigris)

    Best Child Actor: Rohan Roy (The Great Pre-Wedding Show)

    Film and technical awards

    National Integration Film: Thandel

    Best Environmental Film: Igua

    Best Debut Feature Film: Little Hearts

    Best Entertainment Film: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

    Best Social Message Film: Court

    Best Special Effects Film: Mirai

    Best Children’s Film: Anaganagana

    Best Story Writer: Gunasekhar (Euphoria)

    Best Screenplay Writer: Anil Ravipudi

    Best Lyricist: Nandakishore (Kuberaa)

    Best Cinematographer: Karthik Ghattamaneni (Mirai)

    Best Editor: Sreekar Prasad (Mirai)

    Best Audiographer: M. R. Rajakrishnan (Kishkindhapuri)

    Best Choreographer: Gira Gira Gira (Champion)

    Best Art Director: Thota Tharani (Champion)

    Best Makeup Artist: Govind (Akhanda 2)

    Best Costume Designer: Chandrakant (Champion)

    Special jury awards

    Best Special Jury Film: 23

    Best Actor: Chaitu Jonnalagadda (Raju Weds Rambai)

    Best Actress: Ananthika (8 Vasanthalu)

    Special Jury Hero: Roshan (Champion)

    Legendary honour awards

    NTR National Award: Chiranjeevi

    ANR Award: Jayasudha

    Kantha Rao Award: R Narayana Murthy

    BN Reddy Award: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

    Paidi Jairaj Award: Kamal Haasan

    Nagireddy Chakrapani Award: Ashwini Dutt

    C Narayana Reddy Award: Suddala Ashok Teja

    Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for winners in various categories, including the honorary awards. In its debut year, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa 2: The Rule, while Nivetha Thomas won the Best Actress Award for 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu. Nag Ashwin won Best Director for Kalki 2898 AD, which also won the Best Film Award. Dulquer Salmaan, Ananya Nagalla, Faria Abdullah and others won in various categories.

