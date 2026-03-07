Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 full list: Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna win big; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan lauded
Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 full list: The Telangana State Film Awards were announced on Saturday. See who made the list.
Replacing the Nandi Awards, which were held in a unified Andhra Pradesh state, the Gaddar Film Awards were launched in 2025 by the Telangana state government for films released in 2024. The 2025 awards were announced on Saturday, with the government, led by CM Revanth Reddy, recognising excellence in cinema.
While the awards show will be held on Ugadi, March 19, with Tollywood celebrities in attendance, the announced list shows that Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna won big this year. A jury led by filmmaker Thammareddy Bharadwaj announced the winners of the second year of the Gaddar Awards. See the full list:
Main category winners
Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai
Second Best Film: Dhandoraa
Third Best Film: The Great Pre-Wedding Show
Best Director: Sailu (Raju Weds Rambai)
Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)
Best Supporting Actor: Sivaji (Dhandoraa)
Best Supporting Actress: Bhumika (Euphoria)
Best Music Director: Mark K Robin (Dhandoraa)
Best Male Playback Singer: Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai)
Best Female Playback Singer: Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa)
Best Comedian: Krishna Teja (Jigris)
Best Child Actor: Rohan Roy (The Great Pre-Wedding Show)
Film and technical awards
National Integration Film: Thandel
Best Environmental Film: Igua
Best Debut Feature Film: Little Hearts
Best Entertainment Film: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam
Best Social Message Film: Court
Best Special Effects Film: Mirai
Best Children’s Film: Anaganagana
Best Story Writer: Gunasekhar (Euphoria)
Best Screenplay Writer: Anil Ravipudi
Best Lyricist: Nandakishore (Kuberaa)
Best Cinematographer: Karthik Ghattamaneni (Mirai)
Best Editor: Sreekar Prasad (Mirai)
Best Audiographer: M. R. Rajakrishnan (Kishkindhapuri)
Best Choreographer: Gira Gira Gira (Champion)
Best Art Director: Thota Tharani (Champion)
Best Makeup Artist: Govind (Akhanda 2)
Best Costume Designer: Chandrakant (Champion)
Special jury awards
Best Special Jury Film: 23
Best Actor: Chaitu Jonnalagadda (Raju Weds Rambai)
Best Actress: Ananthika (8 Vasanthalu)
Special Jury Hero: Roshan (Champion)
Legendary honour awards
NTR National Award: Chiranjeevi
ANR Award: Jayasudha
Kantha Rao Award: R Narayana Murthy
BN Reddy Award: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao
Paidi Jairaj Award: Kamal Haasan
Nagireddy Chakrapani Award: Ashwini Dutt
C Narayana Reddy Award: Suddala Ashok Teja
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for winners in various categories, including the honorary awards. In its debut year, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa 2: The Rule, while Nivetha Thomas won the Best Actress Award for 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu. Nag Ashwin won Best Director for Kalki 2898 AD, which also won the Best Film Award. Dulquer Salmaan, Ananya Nagalla, Faria Abdullah and others won in various categories.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
