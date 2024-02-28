Telugu actor Sowmya Janu caught assaulting policeman on camera; faces backlash for ripping his clothes. Watch

Video of Sowmya Janu hurling abuses and tearing the clothes of a traffic police personnel, who stopped her from driving on the wrong side of the road, has surfaced online. As per a report by DNA, the incident occured when the Telugu actor was driving her Jaguar in the wrong direction in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. Also read: Bengali actor Mainak Banerjee, wife allegedly harassed by police at Kolkata airport Sowmya Janu was seen arguing with the traffic home guard in a video.

Sowmya Janu's fight with policeman

Telugu actor Sowmya Janu was reportedly halted by a traffic home guard, who was on duty. As per the DNA report, the incident occurred on Saturday evening. Despite efforts by bystanders to intervene, the actor reportedly continued to verbally abuse the the traffic home guard and even physically attacked him; Sowmya also tore the home guard's clothes and snatched his phone.

As per the portal, the traffic home guard has complained to the Banjara Hills police station; he has given details of the incident, and submitted evidence using the video he made of Sowmya Janu. The police have reportedly registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Reactions to Sowmya Janu's video

The Telugu actor is being slammed on social media over the video of her assaulting the policeman in Hyderabad. "In the video, she (Sowmya Janu) is admitting that she was driving in the wrong direction, but still she is defending her action," tweeted a person alongside Sowmya Janu's video. Reacting to it, an X user wrote, "Really Sowmya? Driving the wrong way in a Jaguar? Can't be defending that! Safety first." One more said, "Legal action should be taken."

A person also said, "Typical Indian mentality... every one else is not following rules, so why should I follow? Taking bribes, ditching traffic rules... everywhere it is the same story." Another tweeted, "This is by no means acceptable."

