The Raja Saab OTT release: When and where to watch Prabhas' film which grossed ₹200 crore globally

The film hit the theatres on January 9 this year. It will stream on JioHotstar from February 6. Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Why so early?" A comment read, "Less than a month, my dude." "The film didn't do well, so they are allowing it to stream on OTT. Sad," a person wrote. "Maybe people will like it on OTT, who knows," commented an X user.

Taking to its X (formerly Twitter) account, JioHotstar Telugu shared a poster from the Prabhas film. The caption read, "Mana time start ayyindhi (Our time has started) (black heart and fire emojis). This Feb 6th, step into the trance of the India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar (dinosaur emoji) #TheRajaSaabOnJioHotstar #TheRajaSaab #JioHotstar."

The Raja Saab OTT release: Less than a month after its theatrical release, The Raja Saab is all set to entertain fans on an OTT platform. On Friday, JioHotstar Telugu announced that it will stream director Maruthi's horror comedy on its platform from next week. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now watch the Prabhs-starrer at home.

The Raja Saab box office performance The film earned ₹ 144.93 crore nett in India as per Sacnilk.com. The gross collection of the film in India is ₹172.90 crore. The overseas collection of The Raja Saab is ₹34.25 crore. The film collected ₹207.15 crore worldwide, as per the report.

About The Raja Saab Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

What Prabhas earlier said about the film Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout."

“When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come in a horror-comedy film.”

