Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report
Filmmaker Vikram K Kumar is most likely to reunite with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his sons for the second part in the Manam franchise. Apparently, Vikram has already pitched the idea and has received the nod.
Vikram, who is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu film Thank You for Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, has already narrated the story of Manam 2 to Nagarjuna.
A Deccan Chronicle report states that the film will also have roles for Nagarjuna’s nephews Sushanth and Sumanth.
“Vikram has been regularly meeting Nagarjuna and on one occasion he narrated a story to suit him and his sons. Nagarjuna asked him to develop it and come with a full narration,” a source was quoted in the report.
The report further added that the film will be a standalone project in the franchise and won’t be the continuation of the first part with respect to the story.
If everything goes as planned, the project could go on the floors later this year. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna as well as his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will wrap up their current assignments and make themselves available for this project.
Manam, which was a box-office hit, was the last film of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It was the only film that brought together actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’
The film’s story dealt with the concept of reincarnation. It also featured actor Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo as a doctor. Samantha Akkineni and Shriya Saran played the leading ladies.
The film was planned to be remade in Tamil with Suriya and his brother Karthi and their father Sivakumar. There were also reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interested to remake the film in Hindi.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adipurush shoot begins, Prabhas makes announcement on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film
- Actor Nidhhi Agerwal will star opposite Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
- Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next
- Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox