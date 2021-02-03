IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
Manam had starred actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan..
telugu cinema

Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report

As per a new report, Vikram Kumar may make the second film on the Manam franchise with Nagarjuna and his sons - Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:48 PM IST

Filmmaker Vikram K Kumar is most likely to reunite with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his sons for the second part in the Manam franchise. Apparently, Vikram has already pitched the idea and has received the nod.

Vikram, who is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu film Thank You for Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, has already narrated the story of Manam 2 to Nagarjuna.

A Deccan Chronicle report states that the film will also have roles for Nagarjuna’s nephews Sushanth and Sumanth.

“Vikram has been regularly meeting Nagarjuna and on one occasion he narrated a story to suit him and his sons. Nagarjuna asked him to develop it and come with a full narration,” a source was quoted in the report.

The report further added that the film will be a standalone project in the franchise and won’t be the continuation of the first part with respect to the story.

If everything goes as planned, the project could go on the floors later this year. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna as well as his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will wrap up their current assignments and make themselves available for this project.

Manam, which was a box-office hit, was the last film of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It was the only film that brought together actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

The film’s story dealt with the concept of reincarnation. It also featured actor Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo as a doctor. Samantha Akkineni and Shriya Saran played the leading ladies.

The film was planned to be remade in Tamil with Suriya and his brother Karthi and their father Sivakumar. There were also reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interested to remake the film in Hindi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagarjuna akkineni telugu cinema

Related Stories

Nagarjuna on sets of Wild Dog.
Nagarjuna on sets of Wild Dog.
entertainment

Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report

By Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 02, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Wild Dog seems to have made way to direct-to-digital release, as claimed by several reports.
READ FULL STORY
Nagarjuna with Saiyami Kher during the shoot of Wild Dog in the Himalayas.
Nagarjuna with Saiyami Kher during the shoot of Wild Dog in the Himalayas.
entertainment

Nagarjuna completes shooting for Wild Dog with Himalayan schedule, see pics

By Karthik Kumar | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON NOV 06, 2020 03:52 PM IST
Akkineni Nagarjuna tweeted about completing the shoot of his film Wild Dog. The team has been shooting in the Himalayas for the last few weeks.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will work together for the first time in Adipurush.
telugu cinema

Adipurush shoot begins, Prabhas makes announcement on Instagram

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Prabhas took to social media to announce the beginning of shoot for his upcoming film, Adipurush. The film is a retelling of the Ramayana and stars him as Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017.
telugu cinema

Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Actor Nidhhi Agerwal will star opposite Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s upcoming period film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
Mahasamudram stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
telugu cinema

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Telugu film Mahasamudram will hit the screens on August 19, the makers have said. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Sharwanand in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
Chiranjeevi in a still from Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Acharya also stars Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adivi Sesh in Major.
Adivi Sesh in Major.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu announces the release date of upcoming production Major, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Telugu film Major – based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan – will release in cinemas on July 2. It stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
Olivia Morris is paired opposite Jr NTR in RRR.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to social media to introduce his second heroine from his upcoming film, RRR. He shared a poster of Olivia Morris on her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Telugu film Acharya is rumoured to feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles and Ram Charan in an extended cameo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
telugu cinema

Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Being directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Mahesh Babu took to social media to post a happy picture with wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. He also addressed her as his 'boss lady'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
telugu cinema

Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched at a function on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
Varun Tej's Ghani poster.
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The first look of actor Varun Tej from his upcoming film Ghani is out. He plays a boxer in the film and will undergo a makeover for his role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP