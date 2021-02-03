Vikram Kumar likely to make Manam 2 with Nagarjuna and sons: report

Filmmaker Vikram K Kumar is most likely to reunite with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his sons for the second part in the Manam franchise. Apparently, Vikram has already pitched the idea and has received the nod.

Vikram, who is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu film Thank You for Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, has already narrated the story of Manam 2 to Nagarjuna.

A Deccan Chronicle report states that the film will also have roles for Nagarjuna’s nephews Sushanth and Sumanth.

“Vikram has been regularly meeting Nagarjuna and on one occasion he narrated a story to suit him and his sons. Nagarjuna asked him to develop it and come with a full narration,” a source was quoted in the report.

The report further added that the film will be a standalone project in the franchise and won’t be the continuation of the first part with respect to the story.

If everything goes as planned, the project could go on the floors later this year. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna as well as his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will wrap up their current assignments and make themselves available for this project.

Manam, which was a box-office hit, was the last film of veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It was the only film that brought together actors from three generations of the Akkineni clan.

The film’s story dealt with the concept of reincarnation. It also featured actor Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo as a doctor. Samantha Akkineni and Shriya Saran played the leading ladies.

The film was planned to be remade in Tamil with Suriya and his brother Karthi and their father Sivakumar. There were also reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interested to remake the film in Hindi.

