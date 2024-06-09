Gangs of Godavari OTT release: When and where to watch Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, Anjali-starrer

Gangs of Godavari OTT release: Krishna Chaitanya’s film Gangs of Godavari, starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty and Anjali in the lead roles, was released in theatres on May 31. The film will stream on Netflix just two weeks after its theatrical release. (Also Read: Gangs of Godavari review: Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, Anjali's film falls short of being compelling) Vishwak Sen in a still from Gangs of Godavari which is releasing on Netflix.

Gangs of Godavari on Netflix

Netflix released a new trailer of Gangs of Godavari, announcing that the film will be released on the OTT platform on June 14. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Tiger Ratnakar ki thelisindhalla okate. Evadaina meedhaki osthe vaala medha padipodame. #GangsofGodavari coming to Netflix on 14 June in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada! (Tiger Ratnakar knows only one thing. To attack anyone threatening him.)”

The trailer shows the kind of man Ratna (Vishwak) is: someone who claws his way to the top to become a politician. It shows him falling for Bujji (Neha) and having a family with her but also making numerous enemies that threaten his peace. He is shown as someone who is ruthless in his quest for power. Gangs of Godavari is set in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, India and takes place over decades.

Short theatrical windows

Irrespective of how the film fares at the box office, the short theatrical windows for some recent films set a dangerous precedent. Recently, VV Gopala Krishna’s Satyadev-starrer Krishnamma was released on Amazon Prime Video just a week after its theatrical release in May. Gangs of Godavari becomes the second Telugu film in recent times to have such a short theatrical window.

Movie buffs also pointed out the dangerous trend on X, with one person writing, “ఇంత దానికి... Hype, Elevation, Chief guest, Build-up Uu, Rls ayyaka Press Meet Uu...Then @ActorSatyaDev's #Krishnamma & now #GangsOfGodavari. Ee OTT vishayam lo fully disappointed anna @VishwakSenActor @vamsi84. (Why so much hype, elevation, chief guest, press meets and more just to release the film on OTT. I’m so disappointed.)”

Another wrote, “2 week theatrical window is bound to kill the theatre occupancies down the line. Then #Krishnamma now #GangsofGodavari. Down the line don't complain that people are not coming to theatres. I just saw GOG, you give that into my TV within a week, whats the point! @vamsi84.” Few others also expressed their disappointment that the film was releasing on OTT just in 2 weeks, with one writing, “Enti 2 weeks kya OTT lo vastunda. (It’s coming on OTT in just 2 weeks?)”