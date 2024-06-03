Gangs of Godavari box office collection day 3: Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, Anjali's film crosses 10 crore in India

Gangs of Godavari box office collection day 3: Telugu film Gangs of Godavari's collections dipped further on Sunday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹10 crore in theatres so far. The film features Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, and Anjali in lead roles. Gangs of Godavari has been produced by Naga Vamsi. (Also Read | Gangs of Godavari review) Vishwak Sen gave up his Telangana dialect for an Andhra one in Gangs of Godavari.

Gangs of Godavari India box office

The film opened in theatres with ₹5.2 crore on day one and earned ₹2 crore on day two. On day three, Gangs of Godavari earned only ₹2.75 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. The film has collected ₹10.85 crore in total so far. Gangs of Godavari had an overall 24.36% Telugu occupancy on Sunday.

HT review of Gangs of Godavari

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Krishna narrates the story of Rathna, his rise to becoming Tiger Rathnakar and, soon, both the most dreaded and most wanted man in Godavari at breakneck speed. While this helps to hold your attention for 2-hours-26-minutes, it doesn’t allow you to feel for Rathna when his eventual downfall comes around. His confidante Rathnamala (Anjali) and wife Bujji (Neha) are his grounding forces, but the man admittedly remains a mystery even to them, let alone the audience. The film also touches on caste politics in certain scenes but falls short of going all in."

About Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari has been directed by Krishna Chaitanya. The music of the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Gangs of Godavari delves into the power dynamics around river Godavari. The makers recently released a teaser that saw Vishwak in a new avatar. The actor, who usually plays urban roles, was seen in a rustic look. The teaser showed Vishwak’s character somehow making enemies out of many of people.

Vishwak recently talked about his character

Recently, speaking with The Times of India, Vishwak had said, “I play Lankala Rathna, a member of the tribal community who transforms from a petty thief to a powerful gangster and politician. This is the best role I've played in my career. I like to push the envelope and experiment with my characters.”