‘Thank you Huxley’:SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo shines in new campaign, netizens love it

The beauty brand stated that the star chose the shade natural pink as his favourite shade. The shade that has been named after him, ‘Wonwoo’s pick' was used in all the photographs of the campaign that the star has featured.

The K-pop singer with about 6.4 million followers on Instagram, has captured the heart of his fans as he can be seen wearing glasses in some of the photos for the shoot. The rapper has nearsightedness and his fans loved that the beauty brand captured him in his true essence as well.

The campaign also included photocards of the star, which a buyer can avail of from Olive Young's website on purchasing one of the three new shades of Lip Balm Leave Behind.

The pop star was seen in a casual, preppy look throughout the brand shoot, in a grey knitted piece for one look and a comfy t-shirt and jumper for another. Many also thanked the beauty brand for styling the star in shorts.

