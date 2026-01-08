Tiger Woods officially turned 50 on Dec. 30. Tiger Woods' birthday bash to include Jon Bon Jovi, Masters-themed menu

So, what do you get the golfer who, well, pretty much has it all? That will be the task at hand when the celebrities visit The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 14 to celebrate the 15-time major champion's half-century on the planet.

Per Front Office Sports, the party even has a title sponsor: "RED: Celebrating Legacy presented by EY US."

Three hundred exclusively invited guests will be on the guest list namely golfer Justin Thomas, longtime caddie Joe LaCava and Pro Football Hall of Famer/TV personality Michael Strahan among others as well as a performance by decorated musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Those guests also will be served a menu based on the dinners served at Augusta National after Woods' five Masters wins.

The event will be hosted by Woods' TGR Foundation and is doubling as the official launch of the nonprofit organization's 30th anniversary campaign.

"It's a lot more than a birthday party, and it's a lot more than an event," TGR Foundation CEO Cyndi Court told Front Office Sports. "It's an event that's culminating a year of work, and then launching a year of hard work going forward, and what we're going to do as we expand and grow.

"We definitely could have made it bigger, but we also wanted it to be intimate so that we could celebrate people that throughout the years have made tremendous commitments to Tiger's vision of what could be possible in the future."

A "touch of red" is requested in the dress code. It's a color that has been synonymous with the 82-time PGA Tour winner in the final rounds of golf tournaments, in addition to his Sun Day Red apparel brand.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.