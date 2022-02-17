A producer told me I couldn’t act: Shafaq Naaz

Actor Shafaq Naaz believes that to sustain in the entertainment industry one needs to accept challenges and prove oneself with sheer determination.

“With no backing, I joined a dancing institute in Mumbai as I wanted to try my luck. After much auditioning, I got a show too but was completely clueless about acting in front of the camera. During my initial days, I was shooting for a show and after pack up I got a call from the producer saying ‘Kya tumhe acting nai aati hai? Itna kharab scene kiya hai tumne…’ For once, I was about to break down and also contemplated whether I am in a wrong field. Soon, I did realise that he was actually right,” says the Mahabharat and Shubh Vivah actor.

Recalling the incident, she adds, “Being a head strong Meeruthiya girl, I knew I have to take up the challenge and prove myself. So, I brushed up my skills and learnt the right nuances. The day when that same producer praised my craft, I was like…point proved!”

Currently busy with a daily soap and waiting for the released of her short film, Naaz says, “It has been ten years in the industry and I really consider myself lucky that good work came to me on right time. My web series Shukla The Tiger is doing well and my on-going TV show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is keeping me on a roll. Naaz has also done shows like Chidiya Ghar and Bidaai.

With her home state being election bound, Naaz feels it’s important for youth to cast vote. “I’m in Mumbai presently but whenever I am in UP during a polling phase, I always believe in exercising my franchise. Unfortunately, I could not come down this time due to my regular shoots. Meanwhile, my family in Meerut did vote because we believe in abiding by rules and understanding our rights.”