Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many
Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav feels problems of a common man remains same and touches many hearts when told in a subtle way. The versatile actor recently made a comeback with his extremely popular avatar from his hit TV show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ that was appreciated in household in the late 80s.
Srivastav has been doing theatre since last 52 years. “I have never been part of top training institutes. After ten years of theatre in Kolkata, I came to Mumbai and have been learning on the way since then. From this show, I learnt that simplicity always touch people heart whether it was then or now! Also, how by simple expressions or just one-two words you can actually tell a situation,” he said.
The ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’ and ‘Nukkad’ actor feels that small issues of a common man touched audience and that’s the reason even today, the third generation enjoys watching it on the net.
Going down memory lane, he said, “Based on RK Laxman’s cartoons, a live common man of society was created. I still remember it was created by director Kundan Shah and Ravi Ojha after convincing Laxman. A meeting was held at Durga Khote’s residence who produced the show.”
He remembers how the show’s name was selected. “Khote’s bahu Cristina was talking to someone named Wagle. So, the makers contemplated on it and zeroed on this neutral name. No one thought that the show will work wonders and will be such a huge success. Kundan had said: ‘Even after making a film like ‘Jane Bhi Do Yaron’, I never imagined that such a subtle show can also work on TV’.”
Initially, planned for six episodes it was made into 13 parts, later.
He agrees that things have changed since 1988 but problems of common man are still very much same. “Time has changed and so have the problems. One thing remains common is that then too people were struggling and still people are — just the issues are new. So, even after 32 years the basic issue of my character remains same in post-Covid times. Then or now, Wagle has never preached — just shared the thought and let audience decide.”
