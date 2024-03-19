ABC’s 9-1-1 and The Bachelor are set to cross paths: ‘It’s not a direct crossover, but there’s a feel of it’

ABC is orchestrating a crossover event that is sure to captivate audiences by merging its hit primetime shows, 9-1-1 and The Bachelor. Tennis coach Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor and Oliver Stark as Buck on 9-1-1(ABC/Fox)

Oliver Stark, who donned the role as the dashing firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley on 9-1-1, recently hinted at a development where two of the network’s popular series will intersect.

“It’s not a direct crossover, but there’s a feel of it,” Stark revealed to People. The actor’s excitement was palpable as he discussed the crossover, “There’s a really fun emergency, and it’s not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there’s one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I’m really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

Adding fuel to the speculative fire, a photo surfaced showing the iconic 9-1-1 ambulance parked outside the iconic mansion featured in The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and The Golden Bachelor.

The presence of the 118 rescue unit at this location has sparked curiosity and speculation. While the nature of their visit remains shrouded in mystery, the possibility of a whimsical and unexpected emergency seems likely.

Devotees of The Bachelor might have noticed a subtle yet telling detail in the photo—the wet driveway.

Could this hint at Buck’s participation in the show, perhaps making a grand, heroic entrance in an ambulance?

On Feb. 14, 2021, the long-awaited debut of 9-1-1 on ABC was shown as a new home for the show, previously on Fox.

Fox Television Studios’ Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear’s masterpiece, titled '9-1-1, portrays the endless danger that officers of the law, street paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers face daily in the city of Los Angeles. The ensemble cast boasts Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Corrinne Massiah, and Gavin McHugh play the lead role.

On the other hand, the Bachelor has opened its dreams season for the 28th time, with the execution by Graziadei being the truth of the matter. Teaching Tennis pro, who competed for Charity Lawson's heart early on, himself being challenged by the undertaking of a romantic journey.

People who want to stir their passion for 9-1-1 can watch this series on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. And, those who are more into emotional roller coaster can watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, both airing on ABC.