Abhinav Shukla confesses he is 'borderline dyslexic, differently abled'; gets support from Divyanka Tripathi

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla has revealed to his fans and followers that he is 'borderline dyslexic'. Abhinav said that he has confessed it after two decades.

In a tweet he wrote, "I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!"

On Instagram, he added, "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, I have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But i am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot( Dicky) . I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at!"

Abhinav got support from his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants. Arjun Bijlani wrote, "All I know is ur a rockstar." Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behaviour! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced & unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you."

Actor Ekta Kaul added that she had ADD (attention deficit disorder). "@ashukla09 Rambo I have ADD.. so if you see me awkwardly smiling in a conversation, just know I am zoned out. But this condition Really helped me post marriage.. Zoning out in my super power," she commented.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is also dyslexic. In India, dyslexia affects nearly 35 million children.