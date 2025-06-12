‘Mummy boli wapis aaja’: Abhishek Kumar recalls disturbing casting couch incident that left him in tears

Actor Abhishek Kumar, who emerged as the runner-up in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17, has opened up about a disturbing incident in Mumbai which left him traumatised. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek shared that he was horrified when he faced a casting couch experience in Mumbai one day. This made him scared, and he called up his mother in tears. (Also read: Surveen Chawla says a director tried to kiss her after talking about her marriage: ‘I had to push him back’) Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar opened up about a traumatic incident during the initial days in Mumbai.

What Abhishek said

During the interaction, Abhishek said, “Mere saath ek incident ho gaya tha. Touchy-touchy sa kuch ho gaya tha. Koi gay tha… Bombay mein dedh, do mahino ke baad. Toh main darr gaya tha aur mujhe lagta tha… matlab kuch aisa hua nahi tha but usne mere saath try kiya ki tujhe aisa karna padega tabhi tu aage badh sakta hain (An incident took place with me, when a gay man touched me. This was when I had been in Mumbai for almost 2 months. Nothing happened, but I was told that you have to do these things, only then can you move forward).”

‘Mereko iss industry mein nahi aana’

Abhishek went on to add, "Aur maine ghar pe nahi bataya tha ki main Bombay mein hu. Unko bataya tha ki mein Delhi mein training kar raha hoon. Toh maine Mummy ko call kiya aur maine Mummy ko bataya ki mere saath aisa hua hain rote hue. She said waapis aja. Maine agley din train ki ticket li general ki. Main general main baithha hu aur main rota rota waapis ghar jaa raha hoon. First time main chala gaya tha ki mereko iss industry mein nahi aana bohot mushkil hain (I had not revealed at home that I was in Mumbai, they knew I was in Delhi. I called my mother and told her what happened with me in tears. She told me to come back home, and the next day I booked my tickets. I cried in the general compartment and returned home. That was the first time when I thought I cannot make it in this industry, it is very hard)."

Abhishek is best known for his role as Amrik Singh Virk in Udaariyaan and Aditya Raichand in Bekaboo. He grabbed attention for his fights with actor and ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya on Bigg Boss 17.