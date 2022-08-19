Actor Nupur Alankar quits showbiz, separates from husband, heads to Himalayas for 'sanyas'

Popular actor Nupur Alankar left the entertainment industry for good. She took sanyas (renunciation of worldly pleasures) in February this year and is heading to the Himalayas. Following adhyatm for quite some time, she said that her husband Alankar Srivastava has ‘freed her’ from their marriage. (Also read: TV actor Nupur Alankar unable to contact brother-in-law stuck in Afghanistan)

Nupur appeared in almost 157 TV serials throughout her 27 years of acting career. She was a part of popular shows like Shaktimaan, Tantra and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and others. She also worked in films like Raja Di, Saawariya and Sonali Cable. Calling her decision a ‘big step’, she recently said that she has rented out her Mumbai flat before leaving the city to fund her travel expenses to the pilgrimage sites.

Talking about people’s reaction to her sanyas, Nupur told ETimes, “I don’t know why people think I am emotionally devastated and tired of life to take this decision.” She also said that it was the covid-19 lockdown which helped her to ‘become detached.” When asked whether she will miss being in front of the camera, the actor said, “I am done with all the pretence and falsity that we resort to on screen and off it.”

“After my mother passed away in December 2020, I realised that I didn’t fear losing anything anymore. I felt free from all expectations and duties. In fact, my sanyaas got delayed because my brother-in-law was stuck in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over the country.” Revealing her husband’s reaction, she also said, “I didn’t have to ask (him). He knew where I was headed as I spoke with him once about wanting to take sanyaas. He has freed me and his family has also accepted my decision.”

While the actor has separated from her husband, she also added that they haven’t taken legally applied for a divorce. “It (marriage) was great till it lasted,” she added and wished the best for her husband.

